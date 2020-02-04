Nugget of Knowledge: Mosquitoes in the winter

Where do all of the mosquitoes go in the winter?

(WYTV) – It’s winter time, and you can be sure that if you step outside, you’re not going to have to worry about a mosquito biting you.

They’re all dead, right? Or have they all flown off to Florida for the winter and plan to return once spring warms us up?

Or maybe they’re just dead.

The “Reader’s Digest” tells us that mosquitoes have two ways of coping with the cold, meaning below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

The males drop dead but not because of the cold.

After mating in the fall and living an average of 10 days, the males have outlived their usefulness. The females no longer need them, so they die. That’s the male mosquito’s normal life span.

The female mosquito is different. She goes into a kind of hibernation. She’ll find a hollow log or spot in the ground and burrow deep and slow her metabolism. No matter how low the temperature drops, she can survive this way for as long as six months.

To prepare, the female gains weight. It bloats up to 10 times its normal body weight and then waits for winter to pass.

When the temperature goes up, she emerges and looks for your blood to nourish her eggs.