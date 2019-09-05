Nugget of Knowledge: Morning drinks

Why are coffee and orange juice the two drinks we reach for during breakfast?

(WYTV) – Coffee and juice — orange juice — for breakfast. Why those two drinks?

We’re drinking coffee because it’s patriotic.

During colonial times, Americans drank tea, just like our British cousins. But after England began to heavily tax tea and we held the Boston Tea Party, drinking coffee became the way to show resistance.

Some came to believe coffee was a kind of medicine — good for you.

But what about orange juice?

From colonial America until around the 1850s, the breakfast drink was hard cider or low-alcohol beer. Even children drank cider.

Oranges and orange juice were expensive but as the railroads carried fruit across the country, growers expanded and prices came down.

Then scientists discovered it was a great source of vitamin C.

Richard Morse invented frozen orange juice concentrate in the 1940s under the brand name Minute Maid. Soon everyone had to drink it.

But not so much anymore — we’re more health-conscious. A single 12-ounce glass of O.J. contains nine teaspoons of sugar, about the same as a 12-ounce can of Coke. That’s also 36 grams of carbs — about half of what you should consume in a day.