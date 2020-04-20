Nugget of Knowledge: Mister Rogers facts

Rogers's daily goal was to keep his weight at 143 pounds

(WYTV) – From 1968 until 2001, young kids watched Fred Rogers, the host of the famous children’s TV show “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

He had a routine where he’d come into his “home,” take off his coat, hang it up in the closet, put on a zippered cardigan and change from dress shoes into sneakers.

Rogers was also a creature of habit in real life. He got up each morning at 5 a.m. and then prayed, studied, went for a swim, replied to fan letters and stepped on a scale.

From his mid-40s until his death at age 75 in 2003, Rogers’s daily goal was to keep his weight at 143 pounds.

He had a trim physique that reflected healthy habits. This should be no surprise; Rogers was a non-drinker, non-smoker and for most of his adulthood, a vegetarian.

However, there was more to it than that.

For Rogers, there was something magical about the number 143. He once explained that to him, it stood as a symbol of love.

“I” has one letter, “Love” has four, and “You” has three.