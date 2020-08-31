Nugget of Knowledge: Misquoted song lyrics

(WYTV) – According to a poll done by Starkey Hearing Technologies, a company that makes hearing aids, these are some of the most misquoted song lyrics:
Song: Dire Straits’ “Money for Nothing”
Incorrect lyric: “Money for nothin’ and chips for free”
Correct lyric: “Money for nothin’ and your chicks for free”
Song: Starship’s “We Built This City”
Incorrect lyric: “We built this city on sausage rolls”
Correct lyric: “We built this city on rock ‘n’ roll”
Song: The Monkees’ “I’m a Believer”
Incorrect lyric: “Then I saw her face, now I’m gonna leave her”
Correct lyric: “Then I saw her face, now I’m a believer”
Song: Abba’s “Dancing Queen”
Incorrect lyric: “See that girl, watch her scream, kicking the dancing queen”
Correct lyric: “See that girl, watch that scene, digging the dancing queen”
Song: Jimi Hendrix’s “Purple Haze”
Incorrect lyric: “Excuse me while I kiss this guy”
Correct lyric: “Excuse me while I kiss the sky”
Song: The Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”
Incorrect lyric: “Sweet dreams are made of cheese”
Correct lyric: “Sweet dreams are made of this”
Song: Johnny Nash’s “I Can See Clearly Now”
Incorrect lyric: “I can see clearly now, Lorraine is gone”
Correct lyric: “I can see clearly now, the rain is gone”
Song: John Travolta’s and Olivia Newton-John’s “One That I Want”
Incorrect lyric: “You’re the wobbly one”
Correct lyric: “You’re the one that I want”
Song: Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer”
Incorrect lyric: “Hold me closer, Tony Danza”
Correct lyric: “Hold me closer, tiny dancer”