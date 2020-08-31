Nugget of Knowledge: Misquoted song lyrics

What did you hear?

(WYTV) – According to a poll done by Starkey Hearing Technologies, a company that makes hearing aids, these are some of the most misquoted song lyrics:

Song: Dire Straits’ “Money for Nothing”

Incorrect lyric: “Money for nothin’ and chips for free”

Correct lyric: “Money for nothin’ and your chicks for free”

Song: Starship’s “We Built This City”

Incorrect lyric: “We built this city on sausage rolls”

Correct lyric: “We built this city on rock ‘n’ roll”

Song: The Monkees’ “I’m a Believer”

Incorrect lyric: “Then I saw her face, now I’m gonna leave her”

Correct lyric: “Then I saw her face, now I’m a believer”

Song: Abba’s “Dancing Queen”

Incorrect lyric: “See that girl, watch her scream, kicking the dancing queen”

Correct lyric: “See that girl, watch that scene, digging the dancing queen”

Song: Jimi Hendrix’s “Purple Haze”

Incorrect lyric: “Excuse me while I kiss this guy”

Correct lyric: “Excuse me while I kiss the sky”

Song: The Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”

Incorrect lyric: “Sweet dreams are made of cheese”

Correct lyric: “Sweet dreams are made of this”

Song: Johnny Nash’s “I Can See Clearly Now”

Incorrect lyric: “I can see clearly now, Lorraine is gone”

Correct lyric: “I can see clearly now, the rain is gone”

Song: John Travolta’s and Olivia Newton-John’s “One That I Want”

Incorrect lyric: “You’re the wobbly one”

Correct lyric: “You’re the one that I want”

Song: Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer”

Incorrect lyric: “Hold me closer, Tony Danza”

Correct lyric: “Hold me closer, tiny dancer”