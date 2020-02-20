Nugget of Knowledge: Mail through history

During ancient times, only government and military leaders could use the postal system

(WYTV) – We take mail delivery for granted today. A uniformed carrier delivers it right to our mailbox, at no charge to us.

How long have we had this system or something like it?

A very long time, but not exactly the kind of mail delivery we know today.

During ancient times, only government and military leaders could use the postal system, such as it was. Ordinary people had to hire their own messengers to deliver a letter to another person, and those letters were often carved on clay tablets.

The Egyptians had a mail delivery system by the year 2000 B.C., linking the government with military outposts throughout Egypt. Most Egyptian mail couriers carried their messages on foot or by boat.

In China, the government set up a mail delivery system before the year 1000 B.C. China had 10,000 post offices or messenger stations in the country, and couriers ran between stations, which were about three miles apart.

Most runners wore bells on their belts so that the next courier would hear them coming.

The ancient Romans were the first people to put a postmark on mail to note when their messengers first picked it up.

It wasn’t until the 19th century that mail delivery was available to anyone who wanted to send a letter.