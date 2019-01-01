Nugget of Knowledge: Low-flying planes around the Valley Video

(WYTV) - This comes from Major Scott Allen, in charge of public affairs at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

The planes you see are Lockheed C-130's from the 910th Airlift Wing flying training missions, sometimes as often as twice a week.

Two planes fly in formation for about two hours at an altitude of 1,000 feet on their way from the Air Station to Ravenna.

Their cruising speed is 336 miles per hour, but they may not be flying that fast, and it's not a straight shot.

Their navigator sends them on a huge circular flight to what used to be Camp Ravenna but what is now known as Camp Garfield to practice what the Air Force calls tactical drops.

When they fly over a drop zone at Camp Garfield, airmen toss bundles with parachutes attached out the rear of the plane.

The bundles themselves are just dead weight, but they represent food, or medical supplies or ammunition, whatever.

They go around again and practice a second tactical drop later in the two hours and then head home to Vienna.