Nugget of Knowledge: Live longer by cutting calories

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – Want to live longer? Eat fewer calories.

The first evidence came from researchers at Cornell University in the 1930’s.

They put a group of mice on a low-calorie diet. The mice that were fed 30 percent fewer calories than normal lived 40 percent longer.

They also had less cancer and heart disease.

But will it work on us?

One recent study took test subjects and cut their calories 15 percent for two years.

Not surprisingly, they lost weight, but they also saw big improvements in their cholesterol levels, blood pressure and reported better sleep, better moods and overall better quality of life.

It also increases your resistance to stress and it suppresses inflammation.

Cutting down on calories can even benefit those who are already lean and healthy.

One diet seems to be the most popular: the five-two diet. It’s called intermittent dieting.

For five days of the week, you eat normally. Then, for two days, not two in a row, you cut your calories to one fourth of normal. That would be about 500 total calories a day for women, 600 for men.