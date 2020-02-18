Nugget of Knowledge: Leap year

We want our calendar year to begin when Earth begins a new rotation around the sun, leading to "leap year"

(WYTV) – This month contains 29 days, but why?

Why does February contain this extra day, at least this year?

You learned long ago that Earth revolves around the sun in one year and that’s 365 days.

Actually it’s not; it goes around once in every 365 days and about six hours — 365.2421 days, to be exact.

We want our calendar year to begin when Earth begins a new rotation around the sun, so what are we going to do about these extra quarter days each year?

They’ll add up, so after four years, we have an extra day to go around the sun, and there it is — February 29.

The ancient Egyptians figured this out long ago, without telescopes and modern instruments.

And then in 46 BC, Roman dictator Julius Caesar and astronomer Sosigenes together invented Julian calendar, which includes 12 months, 365 days, and an additional “leap day” every four years on February 29.

But by 1582, Pope Gregory XIII had to tweak this formula just a bit more to the calendar we use today.

Hold on; we’re still not exactly on schedule. So, we will have to reevaluate our leap day formula again in about 10,000 years.