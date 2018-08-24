Nugget of Knowledge: Law firms
The law firm Rush, Rush & Delay is located in Arkansas
(WYTV) - Some attorneys start a law firm together not realizing how their last names will sound together.
Daybreak has scoured the country to find these real law firms:
- Gunn & Hicks in Mississippi.
- Payne & Fears, Pope and Gentile, Slaughter & Slaughter,
Walkup & Downing, and Lawless and Lawless all from California.
- Jeep & Blazer in Illinois.
- Bickers and Bickers in Pennsylvania.
- Boring & Coy in Indiana.
- Slappey & Sadd in Georgia.
- Sexter & Warmflash in New York.
- Rush, Rush & Delay in Arkansas.
- You & Me in South Korea.
