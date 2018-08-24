Daybreak

Nugget of Knowledge: Law firms

The law firm Rush, Rush & Delay is located in Arkansas

By:

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 07:52 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 09:14 AM EDT

Nugget of Knowledge: Law firms

(WYTV) - Some attorneys start a law firm together not realizing how their last names will sound together.

Daybreak has scoured the country to find these real law firms:

  • Gunn & Hicks in Mississippi.
  • Payne & Fears, Pope and Gentile, Slaughter & Slaughter,
    Walkup & Downing, and Lawless and Lawless all from California.
  • Jeep & Blazer in Illinois.
  • Bickers and Bickers in Pennsylvania.
  • Boring & Coy in Indiana.
  • Slappey & Sadd in Georgia.
  • Sexter & Warmflash in New York.
  • Rush, Rush & Delay in Arkansas.
  • You & Me in South Korea.
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center