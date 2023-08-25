(WYTV) – If Scotland has the Loch Ness monster, lake Erie has Bessie, something that looks like serpent, anywhere from 20 to 50 feet long and appendages that look like arms, gray skin with a large head.

Bessie first appeared in 1793, the captain of a sloop called it a snake necked creature.

July 1817, the crew of a schooner reported a 30 to 40 foot long serpent, dark in color. People have spotted something from Canada to Pennsylvania.

The crew and captain of a ship sailing from Buffalo to Toledo in July 1892 saw what they described as a huge sea serpent.

Over the centuries, people have described Bessie as having a dog-like head and large fins.

Some even say she has human-like arms. Her color has been reported as grey, copper, or silver.

Cryptozoologists say that lake monsters are surviving relatives of the Plesiosaur, a huge marine reptile with a long neck that supposedly went extinct with the dinosaurs.

The last documented Bessie sightings occurred in the early 1990s. Today, the Huron Lagoons Marina east of Sandusky is offering a $100,000 reward for the capture of Bessie, dead or alive.

The Great Lakes Brewing Company of Cleveland brews a beer called the Lake Erie Monster. The Cleveland Monsters is a minor league hockey team that plays in Quicken Loans Arena.