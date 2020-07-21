Nugget of Knowledge: Kissing Facts

Are you afraid of that first kiss?

(WYTV) – Most people will tilt their head to the right when they kiss.

The theory goes that we lean to the right because when we were in the womb, we naturally tilted our heads to the right.

If you want to be different, lean to the left and watch out for head bumps!

One kiss uses 146 muscles working together, 112 have to do with your posture and the remaining 34 are facial muscles.

Of course, the muscle used the most in a kiss is the muscle around your mouth called the orbicularis oris.

When you lock lips, your mouth produces extra saliva which helps clean your mouth and prevent tooth decay.

But keep in mind, that one kiss can carry up to 80 million new bacteria, but this bacteria swapping and sharing microbes is good for you and boosts your immune system.

Are you worried about your complexion? Kissing can also minimize dermatitis and blemishes on your skin.

You can have a career in kissing, the study of kissing is called philematology, while the person who studies kissing is called an osculologist.

If you’d like to become one, you’ll learn fun facts such as a kiss burns three calories per minute and that lips are like snowflakes in that no two lip impressions are the same.

Are you afraid of that first kiss? That’s normal, but since there is a phobia for pretty much everything, the fear of kissing is known as philemaphobia because the Greek word for kissing is “philema”.