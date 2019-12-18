Nugget of Knowledge: Kissing

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – Here are some random facts on kissing.

It’s good for you; it can help reduce dermatitis and blemishes. It can also help fight tooth decay, and kissing for a minute can burn up to 26 calories.

One study claimed that men who kiss their wives every morning before leaving for work live five years longer than those who don’t.

Kissing can spread germs. One peck can contain up to 80 million new bacteria. We spend two weeks of our lives kissing.

The longest kiss lasted 46 hours, 24 minutes and 9 seconds. It was set by a happy couple in Thailand in 2013.

You’ll find strange, old laws about kissing still on the books. In Indiana, it is illegal for men with mustaches “to habitually kiss human beings.”

In Colorado’s Logan County, a man is forbidden to kiss a woman while she’s asleep.

In Hartford, Connecticut, men are not allowed to kiss their wives on Sundays.

Lips are like snowflakes. Just like snow and human fingerprints, no two lip impressions are the same.

Back in medieval times, before most people could read or write, they signed their name with an x, then kissed the mark to show their sincere intent.

The first interracial kiss on television came in a 1968 episode of “Star Trek” called “Plato’s Stepchildren.” Lt. Uhura and Captain Kirk lock lips.

Even then, it was not voluntary. They were under alien mind control.