Nugget of Knowledge: Kentucky Fried Chicken

(WYTV) – KFC sells fried chicken cooked with a special pressure fryer with a spice and herb blend.

The company for years was known as “Kentucky Fried Chicken” and the name change to KFC left some people wondering and coming up with conspiracy theories as to why.

One of those popular theories is that KFC was forced to change its name to get rid of the word “chicken.”

Some people speculated that the company was using chemically engineered birds. No, it wasn’t and no, it isn’t.

This theory comes from the Harvard Business Review: Kentucky Fried Chicken became KFC due to trademark issues and licensing fees with the state of Kentucky.

Or this theory, at a time when we started to become more health conscious, Kentucky Fried Chicken changed to KFC to get away from the word “fried.”

Sounds like it makes sense, but the official reason the company changed its name in 1991: branding. It just wanted a shorter name.

KFC is faster and easier to say, and the nickname was already popular with customers. And taking out the “fried chicken” let customers know that the restaurant serves more than just poultry.

What about those 11 secret herbs and spices?

No real mystery. They use salt, white pepper, basil, dried mustard, ground ginger, oregano, but the real secret: Accent, straight from the grocery store. It’s a monosodium glutamate flavor enhancer you add to your seasoning mix before breading.