(WYTV)- Here are some fun facts about your memory!

Your short term memory as an adult can hold seven pieces of information at the same time, but only for about 20 seconds.

Left-handed people tend to have better memories than right-handed people. As an older person looks back on life, about 60% concentrate on the years between 15 and 25, remembering those best of all.

Learning new things actually changes your brain structure, MRI scans show an increase of blood flow and permanent changes in grey and white matter. In 1985, English musician Clive Wearing suffered a brain infection that keeps him from forming new memories. It also destroyed most of his old memories.

He has a memory span of only seconds, everything is new to him all the time…he’s 84 years old.

Scientists consider smell to be the strongest and fastest way to trigger a memory…better than sight, better than sound.

Hyperthymesia is the ability to remember almost every event of your life with perfect precision. As of 2021, only 61 people worldwide have been diagnosed with hyperthymesia. Between 60 and 80% of us experience déjà vu.

It’s fairly common, but scientists really don’t understand why. Children don’t start remembering consistently until about the age of four, when language skills and the hippocampus are more mature.