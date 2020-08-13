Nugget of Knowledge: Jigsaw puzzles

(WYTV) – Many of us have been trying our hand at jigsaw puzzles while we’re stuck at home with the coronavirus around.

It’s always been a favorite family activity, but it began in a classroom. An English mapmaker named Sir John Spilsbury, created the first such puzzle in 1766. It was a wooden map of the world with the countries cut out. Teachers used it in geography class.

Today, Kodak, claims to sell the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle. It comes with 51,300 pieces and it features 27 images from around the world: put it together and it’s 28 feet by six feet and it will cost you $400!

Or try a jigsaw puzzle with only nine pieces, called the world’s hardest jigsaw puzzle ever. It’s name is Ice Puzzle 9 from Puzzle Master, Inc. It includes a small board and the nine pieces feature right angles and curved edges that fit together in several combinations. The challenge is getting the last piece to fit; it’s nearly impossible to do.

Magician and master puzzler, Chris Ramsay took two hours and nine minutes to solve Ice 9 and said it completely exhausted him. Or try Jigsaw Puzzle 29 from the same company; fit 29 pieces into a five inch by five inch tray. It comes with five corner pieces.

The Guinness World Record for most jigsaw puzzle pieces tattooed on the human body belongs to Paul Lawrence, a sideshow performer, actor and musician from Seattle. Paul’s got 2,123 puzzle pieces tattooed on his body from head to toe.