Nugget of Knowledge: Jeopardy tips for winning Video

James Holzhauer, 34, has so far won $1.5 million on Jeoardy, the second longest-winning streak and he did it in only 20 days.

Ken Jennings won $2.5 million. Holzhauer could catch up and pass him.

James knows that timing is everything when using the buzzer. He practiced at home.

If the contestants buzz in before a special light goes on, they're locked out for one-quarter of a second, plenty of time for another contestant to buzz in and win.

Holzhauer stays calm and knows precisely when to click. He's a professional sports gambler, so he is not scared to place a big bet and let it ride.

Holzhauer builds up his cash reserve fast and early by hitting the large answer tiles first.

He prepares by reading children's books. Holzhauer said that books meant for young readers come at you rapid fire with different subjects, and he said he's seen plenty of answers that came straight that way.