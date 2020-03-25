Nugget of Knowledge: Jeopardy facts

Here are a handful of interesting facts that you may not know about the popular game show

(WYTV) – Can’t get enough of Jeopardy? Here are a handful of interesting facts that you may not know about the popular game show.

You can go online to a database that some fans have put together. It’s called the J! Archive and it contains nearly every question ever asked on the show with some 400,000 clues.

On April 1st, 1997, Jeopardy host Alex Trebek and Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak switched jobs. They hosted each other’s show as an April Fools’ Day gag.

Not every game of Jeopardy ends with a winner. Occasionally, all three contestants wager everything in Final Jeopardy and end up losing it all. The last time this happened was in 2016.

Each season, eight researchers, eight writers and a head writer prepare 13,800 Jeopardy clues.

A clue for winning: move down the game board by category. All-time champion Ken Jennings does this, which helps players get used to a category before getting to the really hard clues.

The bottom two rows of the board are the most likely to contain Daily Doubles, and whoever gets the most Daily Doubles is the most likely to win the game.

The worst celebrity contestant of all time was CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer who ended the game with minus $4,600.