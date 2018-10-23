Nugget of Knowledge: Interstate highway system

Daybreak

Hawaii and Puerto Rico have interstate highways

(WYTV) - How is it that Hawaii, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean with no other states around it, has an interstate highway system?

It's called H1 on the island of Oahu.

The island of Puerto Rice has three interstate highways.

It depends on your definition of "interstate."

Look at Youngstown -- we have Interstate 680 -- it's only around the city and touches no other state.

That's the secret -- not all interstates physically go from one state to another. Interstate simply means that the roads get money from Washington.

Hawaii's major highways became interstates as part of the whole interstate system that President Dwight Eisenhower and Congress approved building in the 1950s. The country was growing. It was time for major highways to crisscross the country.

They were also useful for moving troops quickly if we had to during the Cold War but that wasn't the primary reason for building the system.

It's a myth that one in every five miles on the interstate is flat so planes, especially military planes, can land on it in an emergency.

