Nugget of Knowledge: Increasing UFO sightings

(WYTV) – What’s up there? Is someone trying to visit us?

In 2018, some 3,000 people in the U.S. and Canada told the National UFO Reporting Center they had seen a UFO. Last year, it was 6,000.

ABC News reports that if the UFO’s are aliens, they like to fly over California the most, then Florida and Washington state.

The states with the fewest UFO sightings are Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama.

The director of the UFO reporting center, Peter Davenport, told ABC News that he had no idea why the number jumped so much.

On the other hand, American Astronomical Society spokesman Rick Fienberg told ABC News that Jupiter and Venus were really visible in the sky last year and SpaceX sent 180 new satellites into space.

The National UFO Reporting Center does not investigate, it just catalogs your report.

As astronomers point out, the U in UFO means unidentified to you.

World UFO day is July 2.