Nugget of Knowledge: How we spend our time

(WYTV) – On average, we spend one-third of their lives asleep, which is 318 months in bed.

The average person spends 15 years in education.

Let’s say you retire at age 65, working a standard eight hour per day job, excluding weekends and holidays, that’s 128 months of your life you spend working.

How about an average 20 minutes a day in the bathroom, but over say an 80 year lifetime, that’s roughly 13 months.

Three meals a day plus whatever munchies you eat between these meals, this gives a estimate that you spend six years of your life eating.

The average person spends five years waiting in lines and roughly six months of that is waiting at traffic lights.

On average people spend four years doing housework.

We spend roughly one year looking for lost keys and TV remotes and such and spend fully two weeks of our lifetime kissing another person.

Go to the movies, say three times a year and include the time you take buying your popcorn and finding a seat, you roughly spend two and a quarter years at the movies.

What are you doing right now? Watching TV, most likely and that comes to 78,705 hours, or close to nine years of your life.