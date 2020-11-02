Nugget of Knowledge: How often Kentuckians are required by law to take a bath, and other random nuggets

The longest case of hiccups on record lasted 69 years

(WYTV) – Here are some random nuggets of information:

If you swim in ocean areas known to contain sharks, avoid wearing yellow or orange. Sharks have very good eyesight and these colors irritate them.

When it’s full, your bladder can expand to the size of a softball.

The United States government first became debt-free in 1835, which was also the last time the government was debt-free.

The longest case of hiccups on record lasted 69 years.

Almost 60% of Americans know the Three Stooges by name. Only 17% are able to name three Supreme Court justices.

Two out of every three executions in the world occur in China.

In Britain, a very old law says placing a postage stamp with the picture of the queen — or king, as the case may be — upside down is considered treason.

The acid in your stomach is so powerful, it can dissolve a razor blade in less than a week.

We grow in our sleep and wake up every morning about a third of an inch taller than the night before. But as the day goes on, gravity gradually compresses our cartilage discs back to normal.

A NASCAR fan once sent more than half-a-million emails to the Fox network for airing a baseball game instead of a scheduled race.

By law, all citizens must take a bath at least once a year in Kentucky.