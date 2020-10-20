Nugget of Knowledge: Hot Halloween costumes 2020

The people behind many of those pop-up Halloween stores, Spirit Halloween, tell us what's popular this year

(WYTV) – You may be avoiding crowded Halloween costume parties this year and some children will not be going door to door all dressed up, but others will.

So what are the top costumes this season?

Some kids are going as doctors, plague doctors and bright yellow hazmat suits are also especially popular this year.

The Netflix series Tiger King has inspired the “mullet man” outfit, complete with a blond wig, a tiger-striped shirt, a mustache and even a clip-on eyebrow ring.

Some trick or treaters are going as characters from video games and a Fortnite character known as Fishstick is popular.

Scary clowns never go out of style, as well as A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger, Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees and Child’s Play’s Chucky.

Harley Quinn is back, along with Wonder Woman, Forky from Toy Story 4 and Baby Shark.

Some kids will wear blow up, inflatable costumes. One looks like a toilet: the child’s head pops out the top of the tank. The costume is known, appropriately enough, as the “party pooper.”