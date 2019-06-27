Nugget of Knowledge: Heartbeat

An animal with a shorter lifespan has a faster heartbeat

(WYTV) – Your heart sits beneath your breastbone, but it does lean a little to the left.

Why is that?

The heart’s bottom left chamber, called the left ventricle, pumps blood full of oxygen out to your entire body. So, it needs to be stronger and larger than the right ventricle. That chamber pumps blood only to the lungs.

When you feel your heart beating, that’s the left ventricle.

One in 10,000 people actually has a mirror-image heart, which points toward the right. That’s a condition known as “dextrocardia.”

Your heart beats an average of 80 times a minute, and if you live to be 80, that works out to 3.3 billion heartbeats total.

The number of heartbeats over the lifespan of mammals is fairly constant.

A hamster’s heart beats 400 times a minute, and it lives for about four years. Live fast, die young for smaller animals.

An elephant manages 35 beats per minute and lives for 35 years.

Babies from the end of the second trimester can hear, and every baby hears the mother’s heartbeat.

If a mother listens to loud, pounding music, her heartbeat increases. The baby knows this and remembers.

That may be why calming music slows a beating heart and rousing music — or loud noises — gets it going.