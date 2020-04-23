Nugget of knowledge: Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford may not be the star everyone loves without his connection to dogs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Harrison Ford is known for his roles as Han Solo and Indiana Jones, but his characters would not have been nearly as iconic if not for the filmmaker’s dogs.

“Star Wars” creator George Lucas said he once had a dog, an Alaskan Malamute, when he was writing the first film in the franchise, “A New Hope.”

The malamute was long haired and massive; he weighed in at 130 pounds and was larger than many humans. Lucas would always pet him while writing, and the pooch would sit front seat when he would drive.

The dog became the inspiration for Chewbacca, Han Solo’s best friend and Wookie sidekick.

The connections to dogs don’t stop there. Steven Spielberg was inspired by his dog while developing the “Indiana Jones” movie, too. Spielberg took the dog’s name, Indiana, to create Ford’s character.