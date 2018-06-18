Nugget of Knowledge: Guide dogs

A wealthy woman from Philadelphia, Dorothy Harrison Eustis, visited one training center and was impressed.

She wrote about it in the Saturday “Evening Post” magazine and a blind man from Nashville, Tennessee, Morris Frank, heard about it.

They got together and Dorothy herself trained a dog for Morris and helped him start his own school in Nashville.

He did and called it the Seeing Eye school and graduated 17 handlers and dogs the first year.

The school is still around. It’s in New Jersey.

If dogs don’t see greens, yellows and some reds very well, how do they lead blind people through intersections?

The dog doesn’t watch for color changes. It’s taught to wait until the bottom light comes on, the green light and cross traffic is stopped before leading its owner across the street.