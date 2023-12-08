(WYTV) — Let’s all enjoy a glass of eggnog on Christmas Day. It’s a creamy, spiced beverage that originated in medieval Britain, a comforting mixture of hot milk or cream, wine or ale and spices.

Some used it to treat a cold or the flu.

In the 13th century, some monks began adding whipped eggs and figs to it.

When the drink came to North America in the mid-1700s, it became known as “egg-n-grog,” and later just eggnog. George Washington served his own version to guests at Mount Vernon.

As milk, eggs, sugar and rum became more affordable and abundant, everyday Americans could enjoy eggnog.

Despite its origins, the British really don’t care much for it. Instead, they took to tea when the East India Company began importing it in large quantities.

And some Americans loathe it, but we still drink more than 15 million gallons of eggnog every year. That’s 240 million cups of eggnog, enough to ensure that every adult American can enjoy a seasonal tipple.

Food and Drug Administration you can call your drink eggnog with as little as 1% egg yolk. It’s more like “milknog” or egg flavoring.

This information comes to us from the Smithsonian magazine.