Nugget of Knowledge: Funny town mottos

(WYTV) – Here are some interesting town mottos…

Linesville, Pennsylvania in Crawford County: “Where the ducks walk on the fish.”

San Andreas, California: “It’s not our fault.”

Gettysburg, South Dakota: “Where the battle wasn’t.”

Hooker, Oklahoma: “It’s a location, not a vocation.”

Weed, California: “Weed like to welcome you.”

Beaman, Iowa: “You’re not dreamin’, you’re in Beaman.”

Gravity, Iowa: “We’re down to earth.”

Marlin, Texas: “Spend your money in Marlin, darlin’.”

Gun Barrell City, Texas: “We shoot straight with you.”

Riverside, Iowa (where the future Captain James T. Kirk will be born on March 22, 2233): “Where the Trek begins.”

Gas, Kansas: “Don’t pass Gas, stop and enjoy it.”

