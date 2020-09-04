Nugget of Knowledge: Funny town mottos

(WYTV) – Here are some interesting town mottos…
Linesville, Pennsylvania in Crawford County: “Where the ducks walk on the fish.”
San Andreas, California: “It’s not our fault.”
Gettysburg, South Dakota: “Where the battle wasn’t.”
Hooker, Oklahoma: “It’s a location, not a vocation.”
Weed, California: “Weed like to welcome you.”
Beaman, Iowa: “You’re not dreamin’, you’re in Beaman.”
Gravity, Iowa: “We’re down to earth.”
Marlin, Texas: “Spend your money in Marlin, darlin’.”
Gun Barrell City, Texas: “We shoot straight with you.”
Riverside, Iowa (where the future Captain James T. Kirk will be born on March 22, 2233): “Where the Trek begins.”
Gas, Kansas: “Don’t pass Gas, stop and enjoy it.”