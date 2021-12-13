Nugget of Knowledge: Fun facts about bowling

(WYTV)- What’s not to like about bowling? Roll the ball down the alley and knock over the pins. Simple.

Some things to keep in mind. Your bowling ball should weigh about 10% of your body weight. So if you weigh 150 pounds, try tossing a 15 pound ball.

You want your ball to have some weight, but this rule of thumb only goes as high as 16 pounds for a ball. The finger holes shouldn’t be too small or too big, either.

Did you know bowling alleys use a machine to oil their lanes? A certain oil pattern will affect how fast a bowler’s ball travels, spins and hooks on its way toward the pins.

Most bowling centers use “recreational” patterns that make it easy for average bowlers to play. But professional bowlers use oil patterns designed to make it more difficult to hit the pins.

Do you know the language? A turkey is three strikes in a row. A six-pack is six strikes in a row, and a seven bagger to 11 bagger is 7 to 11 strikes in a row.



The pocket is the area where you need to put the ball to get a strike. The pocket is between the 1 and 2 pins for left-handers and between the 1 and 3 pins for right-handers.



Be polite, don’t bowl at the same time as someone on a lane next to you. The first person on the approach bowls first and don’t talk to a bowler who’s on the verge of making a shot.



Bowling can burn up to 300 calories an hour.



Japan has the largest bowling alley in the world, with 116 lanes… that’s great unless the restroom you need is a long way from your lane.