YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – April is the fourth month of the year, but that’s only by the Gregorian calendar. Under the Julian calendar, it was the 5th.

April also had only 29 days, but when Julius Caesar established the Julian calendar, he gave it a 30th day.

In the Southern Hemisphere, April is the seasonal equivalent of October. The Romans named it “Aprillis” from a word meaning to open, as in trees and flowers.

The birthstone is the diamond. The birth flower is either a Daisy or a Sweet Pea.

The two zodiac signs are Aries and Taurus.

Did you know that April is the best month of the year to watch meteor showers? You have the Lyrid meteor shower and the Eta Aquariids.

Born in April were Leonardo da Vinci, Shakespeare and Queen Elizabeth II.

George Washington was inaugurated as the First President of the United States on April 30, 1789.

The Titanic sank on a cold April night in 1912, and in 1970, Apollo 13 ran into trouble on April 13 on its way to the moon.

After a 1,500-year break, the first Olympics of the modern era took place in April 1896 in Athens.

The Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine blew up on April 26, 1986.

The smaller animals that hibernate for the winter in the Northern Hemisphere usually start coming out of their burrows in April. April is also the month that the birds migrate north and settle down for the summer to mate.

Ford unveiled its first Mustang on April 17, 1964, at a cost of $2,368.