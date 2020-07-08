Nugget of Knowledge: Full names of characters

Did you know these characters had full names?

(WYTV) – Mattel says Barbie is a nickname. She has an official full name: Barbara Millicent Roberts. Her love interest is Ken Carson, and his little brother is Tommy.

How about OZ, the wizard? L. Frank Baum’s 1908 book Dorothy and the Wizard in Oz: has this line: “My father, who was a politician, named me Oscar Zoroaster Phadrig Isaac Norman Henkle Emmanuel Ambrose Diggs, OZ for short.

The stay puft marshmallow man: Poppin’ Fresh. He and his wife, Poppy Fresh, have two kids named Popper and Bun-Bun.

What about Cap’n Crunch? He carries three stripes on his uniform and a Navy captain has four, nonetheless, Horatio Magellan Crunch was born on Crunch Island in the Sea of Milk.

Peppermint Patty from peanuts is really Patricia Reichardt.

Mr. Snuffleupagus we know better as Snuffy, but his full name is Aloysius Snuffleupagus.

The Operation patient is called Cavity Sam in the instruction booklet.

The Monopoly man’s original name was Rich Uncle Pennybags.

The Skipper on Gilligan’s Island’s real name was Jonas Grumby. The Professor on Gilligan’s Island was Roy Hinkley.