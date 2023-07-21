(WYTV) — Friday is named after the Norse goddess Freya, the goddess of love, beauty and fertility, equivalent to Venus in Roman mythology.

Friday is, and this should be no surprise, the least productive day of the week.

The term Black Friday, a very busy shopping day, came from the Philadelphia police in the 1960s. They were describing the chaos of traffic and Christmas shoppers hitting the streets that day.

Why is Friday the 13th an unlucky day? This superstition is rooted in Christian theology, as Jesus was crucified on a Friday, and there were 13 guests at the Last Supper.

Casual Friday is a Western trend with its roots in Hawaiian culture and the Aloha Friday movement of the 1960s.

In Jewish tradition, Friday is often wedding day, a day of blessings, being the eve of the Sabbath.

Friday Night Lights is an American tradition: high school football rules, a social event that goes beyond just the sport, symbolizing local pride and community.

One of literature’s famous Fridays is the character from Daniel Defoe’s novel, “Robinson Crusoe.” Friday is Crusoe’s loyal companion — he rescued Crusoe from cannibals.

“His Girl Friday” is a famous 1940 comedy film starring Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell. The term “His Girl Friday” is a slang term for a valued and loyal female assistant.