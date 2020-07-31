Nugget of Knowledge: Former Presidents’ Perks

(WYTV) – Former presidents of the United States are entitled to a few perks here and there, thanks to a law called the Former Presidents Act, passed in 1958.

They include a pension and money for travel, for office space and for a personal staff.

President Dwight Eisenhower signed the act really to help Harry Truman, who struggled to support himself after he left the White House in 1953.

Let’s look at the benefits: the government currently pays a lifetime annual pension of a little more than $200,000 to Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

If one of these men dies before his wife, she’ll collect an annual pension of $20,000 as well as free mail privileges and lifelong Secret Service protection, unless she remarries.

The Government Services Administration pays for office space, furniture, staff and supplies and reimburses them for their move out of the White House and any work-related travel they do.

Besides a pension and office funds, former presidents get lifelong Secret Service protection for themselves, their spouses, and their children under 16.

A president impeached and then removed by a Senate trial earns none of these benefits. Bill Clinton, although impeached, gets the benefits. The same for Donald Trump, also impeached, neither was found guilty.