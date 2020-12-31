Nugget of Knowledge: Former President can’t do certain things

As a private citizen, the former president is just like everyone else with no legal shield

(WYTV) – There are things former presidents cannot do.

A sitting president can argue he is immune from prosecution for certain acts committed as president, say ordering the assassination of a terrorist overseas, but as a private citizen, the former president is just like everyone else with no legal shield.

A former commander in chief cannot sell or share classified information.

There is a tradition that former presidents are invited to attend certain intelligence briefings, but he can’t blab afterward.

Two-term presidents cannot run again, thanks to the 22nd Amendment.

Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama can never be president again.

Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump can. This has happened only once before when Grover Cleveland served two non-consecutive terms — 1885 to 1889 and then 1893 to 1897.

As much as they may want to, former presidents cannot just jump in a car and drive away. For their protection, trained Secret Service drivers chauffeur them everywhere.

Lyndon Johnson was the last who drove on the open road. Bill Clinton really misses that so he always drives the golf cart when he’s hitting the links.

A former chief executive cannot pick up the phone and order something from the Home Shopping Network, for example. The Secret Service controls all his mail and all his packages.

And a former president cannot just walk into the nearest Apple Store and buy the latest iPhone.

The Secret Service has to approve anything that has to do with technology, making sure phones or tablets or whatever are secure from hackers.