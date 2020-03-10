Nugget of Knowledge: The truth behind food myths

(WYTV) – Are these food myths fact or fiction?
White meat is healthier than dark meat:
- Dark meat has more calories than white meat, but the difference is only about 30 calories per serving.
- Although it is slightly higher in calories, dark meat has more iron, zinc and other vitamins than white meat.
Avoiding gluten will keep you healthier:
- Unless you have celiac disease or gluten intolerance or sensitivity, there is no reason to buy gluten-free food.
- Gluten affects 1% of the population.
- In fact, a gluten-free diet may even be too low in fiber and other nutrients such as B vitamins.
Brown eggs are healthier:
- Brown eggs may seem more organic or somehow more wholesome, but that’s just marketing.
- The color of the egg depends on the kind of chicken that lays it, so assuming the chickens’ diets are the same, white and brown eggs are equally healthy.
Multigrain and whole-grain mean the same thing:
- Multigrain and whole-grain mean different things
- Multigrain products have more than one kind of grain, while whole grain products are made with the entire grain.
- Multigrain foods may have a better texture and flavor, while whole grain foods tend to deliver more fiber and natural sources of nutrients.
Microwaving your food reduces its nutrition:
- No, it’s fine. It keeps nutrients in by cooking quickly with just a bit of water when steaming.
- By using a microwave to steam your food, you will retain more vitamins and minerals than with almost any other cooking method.