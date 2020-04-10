Nugget of Knowledge: Find out why toilet paper is white!

(WYTV) – How come toilet paper comes in one color and one color only: white? In fact, it’s stark white.

Here’s why.

We make toilet paper from cellulose fiber harvested from trees or from recycled paper, say office paper which is already white.

The manufacturer then mixes water with the fiber to make a wood pulp. Then they bleach the pulp to remove a chemical called lignin…and in doing that, they make the tissue come out softer.

And taking away the lignin also extends the life of the paper. Otherwise your toilet paper would age like your newspaper.

The same bleach that removes the lignin turns the pulp white.

Americans used to buy colored toilet paper. Back in the 50’s it was very popular. You bought toilet paper to match your bathroom decor.

But then we began to worry about skin irritation and damage to the environment from the dyes, so white it became.

One company today, called Renova, does sell colored toilet paper. It’s most popular color is fuscia.

In France, you can still buy scented toilet paper, which is like a losing battle, considering what the paper is there for.

70 percent of us hang our toilet paper over the roll. 30 percent under the roll. The under people say it looks neater and doesn’t tempt your pet as much.