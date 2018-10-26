Nugget of Knowledge: Favorite scary movies Video

(WYTV) - What's your favorite horror movie? Using information from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends, we can track the favorite scary films in each state.

In Pennsylvania, the favorite is an oldie -- The Silence of the Lambs.

In West Virginia, it's Nightmare on Elm Street.

Kentuckians favor Evil Dead 2.

In Indiana, most people like a real oldie -- Frankenstein.

Michiganders most like the movie Near Dark.

And in Ohio, it's also The Silence of the Lambs.

Six states altogether had Silence as their first pick, four states had Shaun of the Dead and three states had The Exorcist.

The following choices came as no surprise. They were supposed to take place in these states -- the favorite horror movie in Texas is the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, it's The Shining in Colorado and The Blair Witch Project in Maryland.