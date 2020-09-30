Nugget of Knowledge: Favorite Halloween candy

Candystore.com analyzed 13 years of candy sales across the country to find out which ones we love the most

(WYTV) – What’s our favorite Halloween candy? Candystore.com analyzed 13 years of candy sales across the country to find out which ones we love the most.

Skittles is the most popular candy for Halloween overall.

The Reese’s peanut butter cup is right behind.

Some candy seems to have nothing to do with Halloween. In Wyoming, the favorite is saltwater taffy, while those in Louisiana love handing out Lemonheads to trick-or-treaters.

Ohio’s favorite Halloween candy is Blow Pops. In second place is M&Ms, with Starburst in third. M&Ms was the top candy last year.

In Pennsylvania, the favorite is fun-sized Hershey bars. Second place is Skittles and third place is M&Ms.

West Virginia loves Hershey’s fun-sized, too, but second place goes to Blow Pops and third goes to Milky Way.

Kentucky’s favorite Halloween candy is Swedish Fish, while Reese’s cups come in second and Hot Tamales are third.

Indiana trick-or-treaters get Starburst most of all, then Hot Tamales and Jolly Ranchers.

In Michigan, the favorite is candy corn, followed by Starburst and Skittles.