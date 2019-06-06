Nugget of Knowledge: Father and son fight on D-Day Video

(WYTV) - Did you know that the son and grandson of an American president landed with the troops on D-Day?

Theodore Roosevelt, Jr., son of President Teddy Roosevelt, was no stranger to combat.

He had been gassed and wounded during World War I, and he quickly volunteered for the second.

Brigadier General Roosevelt had already led troops in North Africa and Sicily when he got the Normandy invasion assignment.

Roosevelt was 56, the oldest man and the only general in the first wave on Normandy, in this case, Utah Beach.

He was also one of the first soldiers off his landing craft, leading the 8th Infantry Regiment and the 70th Tank Battalion.

He was the only father to serve with his son on D-Day. His son, Captain Quentin Roosevelt II, landed at Omaha Beach.

Brigadier General Roosevelt came ashore with arthritis, a heart condition, his cane and his pistol, actually on the wrong stretch of beach. His lead unit had drifted a mile off course, so he said, "Let's start the war from right here!"

A little over a month after D-Day, Theodore Roosevelt, Jr. died of a heart attack. He is buried among his soldiers at the American Cemetery in Normandy.

In Sept. 1944, Theodore Roosevelt, Jr. was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the beach landing.