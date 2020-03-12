Nugget of Knowledge: Famous music acts earlier names

(WYTV) – These music artists weren’t always known as they are today. Here are their previous names:
The Primettes” performed alongside the Temptations, which were known as the “Primes:” The Supremes
Wicked Lester, from 1970 sounded like a cross between Three Dog Night and the Doobie Brothers: KISS
Tom and Jerry. Two New York City teenagers from Queens who named themselves after the cartoon series. The Everly Brothers influenced them: Simon and Garfunkel
The Pendletones, named for the Pendleton plaid shirts surfers liked to wear: The Beach Boys
Soft White Underbelly. This name might have been up on the marquee at the Robins Theatre in Warren: Blue Öyster Cult
The Rattlesnakes, and no one knows why: The Bee Gees
Caesar and Cleo. He had a Caesar haircut, and she wore eyeliner just like Liz Taylor in Cleopatra in 1963: Sonny and Cher
Golden Gate Rhythm Section was formed as a backup band for other San Francisco acts in 1973: Journey