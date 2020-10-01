Nugget of Knowledge: Facts about the human body

Did you know the bumps on your tongue are not your taste buds?

(WYTV) – Here are some fun facts about the human body:

Humans are the only known species that can blush.

Just like our fingerprints, the human tongue has its own unique pattern.

The average person has around 250 hairs per eyebrow. Those who do not or have never plucked their eyebrows can have as many as 1,100 total hairs. On average, you lose about 10 eyebrow hairs a day but they grow back.

The human ears and nose do not stop growing. As you grow older, your earlobes droop from gravity. This is why older people often have bigger ears and noses.

The fastest nerve impulses ever recorded can travel at 288 mph.

The femur is the largest bone in the human body. The top of the femur fits into your hip socket and the bottom end connects to your knee. More commonly, we call it the thigh bone.

Your little finger is very strong. It’s half the strength in your hand. Your thumb, index finger and middle finger provide dexterity but the pinky finger is the most important part of your hand to maintain a strong grip.

The bumps on your tongue are not your taste buds. Your actual taste buds are too tiny to see with the naked eye. The bumps are sensory organs on top of the taste buds. Your taste cells only live for about two weeks — your body is constantly replacing them.

Your feet have half-a-million sweat glands. They can produce a pint of sweat a day.

Your skin is thinnest on your eyelids and lips, while it’s thickest on your feet.