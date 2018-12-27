Nugget of Knowledge: Extra buttons on suit coats Video

(WYTV) - Look at a man's suit coat and you'll often find buttons on their sleeves but no buttonholes.

These buttons are just for show, but once upon a time, they served a practical purpose.

For most of the 18th and 19th centuries, men wore jackets all of the time. Even farmers working in their fields tended to wear jackets -- rough outerwear if the work wasn't too hot.

Men never took off their jackets in public. That would be just like stripping down to your underwear today on the street.

But, in order to do work in your jacket, you were permitted to roll up the sleeves, so buttons on the sleeves went through holes, just like a shirt, so a man could roll up his jacket sleeves. That was acceptable.

Eventually, men got to where they could remove a jacket, but the buttons stayed as part of the tradition.