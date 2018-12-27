Daybreak

Nugget of Knowledge: Extra buttons on suit coats

Jacket sleeves used to be able to roll up

By:

Posted: Dec 27, 2018 08:54 AM EST

Updated: Dec 27, 2018 09:46 AM EST

Nugget of Knowledge: Extra buttons on suit coats

(WYTV) - Look at a man's suit coat and you'll often find buttons on their sleeves but no buttonholes. 

These buttons are just for show, but once upon a time, they served a practical purpose.

For most of the 18th and 19th centuries, men wore jackets all of the time. Even farmers working in their fields tended to wear jackets -- rough outerwear if the work wasn't too hot.

Men never took off their jackets in public. That would be just like stripping down to your underwear today on the street.

But, in order to do work in your jacket, you were permitted to roll up the sleeves, so buttons on the sleeves went through holes, just like a shirt, so a man could roll up his jacket sleeves. That was acceptable.

Eventually, men got to where they could remove a jacket, but the buttons stayed as part of the tradition.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center