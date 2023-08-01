(WYTV)- Fun facts for August:

August was once the sixth month of the year in the original ten-month Roman calendar. It went by the name of Sextilis, meaning “the sixth month” in Latin. In 8 BC, the Romans renamed it Augustus, in honor of their emperor, Augustus.

August is a bit unique, today is Tuesday. No other month this year begins with that day.

In a leap year, though, August begins on the same day of the week as February. Many people in Europe see August as vacation time.

Visit Paris, for example and it’ll seem empty, except for all the other tourists. In the northern hemisphere, August is the third and final month of meteorological summer, and the last of the winter months in the southern hemisphere.

The Anglo-Saxons called this the “weed month” as this month weeds and other plants grow the fastest in the northern hemisphere. On August 6, 1762, the Earl of Sandwich asked for a dish involving meat between two pieces of bread, thus was born the first sandwich.

Those born in August are under one of the two-star signs: Leo before August 22nd, Virgo afterwards. Leo’s are proud leaders, Virgos kind and loyal.

August 5 is National Underwear Day, August 16th is National Rum Day and August 20th is World Mosquito Day. August is also National Goat Cheese Month, National Panini Month, Peach Month, and Sandwich Month.

August is a common name for boys in Sweden.

We lost Elvis, on August 16, 1977.