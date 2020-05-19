Nugget of Knowledge: Eiffel Tower “grows” every Summer!

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – Here are some random Nuggets for you today.

McDonald’s once made bubblegum-flavored broccoli.

The attempt to get kids to eat healthier didn’t go over well with the child testers who were “confused by the taste.”

There’s only one letter that doesn’t appear in any U.S. state name. You’ll find a Z in Arizona and even X’s in New Mexico and Texas but not a single Q.

Scotland has 421 words for “snow.” Some examples:

Sneesl: to start raining or snowing.

Feefle: to swirl.

Flinkdrinkin: a light snow.

Samsung tests its phones with a robot shaped like a butt.

People stash their phones in their back pockets all the time and they have to be durable.

Octopuses lay 56,000 eggs at a time, each the size of a grain of rice.

Male turkeys can blush when they’re excited by a female turkey. The pale skin on their head and neck turns bright red and the flap of skin over their beaks, called a “snood,” also reddens.

Bananas grown upside-down. Their bottoms actually face the sky.

As they grow bigger, the fruits try to turn toward the sun, and that’s why bananas are curved.

Dogs sniff good smells with their left nostril.

They normally start sniffing with their right nostril, then keep it there if the smell could signal danger, but they’ll shift to the left side for something pleasant, like food or a mate.

You only have two body part that never stop growing: your nose and your ears.

The U.S. government saved every public tweet from 2006 through 2017. Starting in 2018, the Library of Congress decided to keep tweets on “a very selective basis,” including elections and public policy.

The Eiffel Tower can grown more than six inches during the summer. The high temperatures make the iron expand.

“The Terminator” script was sold for $1.

In order to get his big break with “The Terminator,” James Cameron sold the script for $1 and a promise that he would direct it.