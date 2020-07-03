Nugget of Knowledge: Drinking coffee

With that first sip, caffeine enters your bloodstream and begins making its way to your brain

(WYTV) – Where would we be without our morning coffee? Miss it, and you can feel dazed, confused, might even get a headache. Caffeine physically changes your body.

With that first sip, caffeine enters your bloodstream and begins making its way to your brain. It releases the feel good hormones such as dopamine and serotonin, causing a stimulant effect.

Caffeine lingers. The amount of time it takes for the caffeine in your body to disappear by half is about five hours on average.

That’s why the average energy drink or coffee buzz lasts about that long. How quickly caffeine leaves your system depends on your age, your health, your lifestyle habits and even drug interactions.

So skip the coffee and you skip this kick start to your metabolism.

You’ll feel tired, sluggish and foggy-headed. Researchers found that the more caffeine you drink, the more severe the withdrawal, of course, but skip just one cup and you’ll feel it.

The symptoms of caffeine withdrawal kick in 12 to 24 hours after your last caffeine fix and may last up to nine days.

But we’re not putting coffee on the do-not-consume list. Just the opposite.

Coffee consumption can be healthy, especially for people with chronic liver disease.

One review showed that those who consistently drank at least three cups of coffee per day had a lower risk of type 2 diabetes, kidney disease, gallstone disease, cancer as well as cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease and stroke as compared with coffee abstainers.

The benefits of coffee top out at three to four cups a day or no more than 400 mg of caffeine per day.