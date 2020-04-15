Nugget of Knowledge: Does hand sanitizer have an expiration date?

(WYTV) – Many seem to be stock-piling goods for the pandemic. One of the most popular being hand sanitizers, which begs the question, does hand sanitizer go bad?

Hand sanitizer does expire, but that date is usually three years after the manufacturers produce the bottle.

Most hand sanitizers contain at least 60% alcohol, but it begins to evaporate after the bottle has been opened, which means the sanitizer in the bottle is less effective as it is used.

Sanitizers with an alcohol concentration between 60 and 95% are more effective at killing germs than those with a lower alcohol concentration or non-alcohol based hand sanitizers.

Take a coin-sized drop of sanitizer in to the palm of one hand, then rub it all over the surfaces of the rest of your hands until they are dry.

It’s better than nothing, but always go for soap and water first. Then, finish with hand sanitizer.