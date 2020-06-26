Nugget of Knowledge: Differences in milk

The term "whole milk" refers to milk in its most unadulterated form

(WYTV) – When you go shopping for milk, do you pick up a gallon of two percent milk or one percent or skim or maybe something called whole milk?

That two percent and one percent and skim refer to the fat in the milk. So, just how much fat is in whole milk?

Can we call it 100% fat?

The term “whole milk” refers to milk in its most unadulterated form.

In addition to the fat in it, the main component is water, about 87% water.

You’ll also find vitamins, minerals, sugars such as lactose and proteins.

Although whole milk is just as processed and homogenized as other milk, whole milk is the closest you can come to what the cow produced.

When we say two percent fat or one percent, that means two and one percent by weight.

Does that mean whole milk is 100% fat by weight?

Nowhere near that. Even straight from a cow, milk is only three and a half percent fat by weight, about eight grams in an eight-ounce glass. So whole milk, being close to the cow, is about three and a half percent fat by weight.

So, if you wish, you can label milk skim, one percent, two percent and three and a half percent.