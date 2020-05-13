Nugget of Knowledge: Dave Thomas of Wendy’s fame

(WYTV) – Why are Wendy’s hamburgers square?

From the Reader’s Digest, it was a marketing decision.

When Dave Thomas opened his first Wendy’s restaurant, he wanted customers to see the quality of his burgers, so he squared them to peek past the edges of a round bun.

Some customers said it made the burger look unnatural and processed, so Wendy’s slightly rounds the edges of their burgers to make them look more natural.

Actually, White Castle’s burgers were square long before Wendy’s.

The founder of Wendy’s, Dave Thomas, was a high school drop-out, he wanted to work full-time, but he later regretted that. He didn’t want to set a bad example for kids, so he went back to high school and got his G.E.D. at the age of 61.

His graduating class voted him “Most Likely to Succeed.”

The first Wendy’s opened in Columbus, Ohio, on November 15, 1969. It closed in 2007 because sales were falling, parking was always a problem at the restaurant and it had no drive-thru.

And Thomas made his own commercials for 13 years, starring in more than 800.

Dave Thomas died in 2002.