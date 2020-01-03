Nugget of Knowledge: Dark side of Disney

There is a dark side to Disney, as seen in many movies

TOY STORY…SID

The toy story character of Sid has fun pulling toys apart and putting them together in evil ways. Recall the mechanical spider with the baby head.

SNOW WHITE ….THE EVIL QUEEN

The evil queen, in a jealous, murderous rage tries to kill her innocent stepdaughter with a poisonous apple.

PINOCCHIO…PLEASURE ISLAND

A tale of child trafficking on Pleasure Island, children are turned into donkeys and kept as slaves.

ALADDIN…FORCED MARRIAGE

Jasmine is forced into an arranged marriage, and Jafar tries to seduce the young princess.

101 DALMATIANS….CRUELLA

She wants to kill innocent puppies so she can wear their fur.

THE LITTLE MERMAID…URSULA

Sad-looking squid people float around her. They are lost souls who have succumbed to her power.

BAMBI…MOM’S DEATH

It shocked a lot of kids when the hunter killed Bambi’s mom.

ALICE IN WONDERLAND…DRUGS

There are all sorts of drug references and the mad ruler who threatens to cut off your head.

FINDING NEMO…BARRACUDA

Another death of a parent in a Disney movie happens when Nemo’s mother tries to protect her eggs from a barracuda. She is killed.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST…MOB

Gaston forms a mob and they chant, “Kill the beast!” as they make their way to his castle. It’s terrifying.