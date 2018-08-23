Nugget of Knowledge: Cotton candy Video

(WYTV) - Did you know that a dentist invented cotton candy? There were actually two.

In 1897, Dr. William Morris of Nashville and candy maker John Wharton invented a machine that melted sugar and blew it through a fine screen to make what they called fairy floss.

They brought it to the World's Fair in St. Louis in 1904 and sold 68,000 boxes for 25 cents each -- that would be close to $7 each today.

Another dentist, Dr. Josef Lascaux of New Orleans, improved the machine in 1921 and patented the name cotton candy.

While we call it cotton candy, the English call candyfloss. It's fairy floss in Australia, papa's beard in France, and old ladies hair in Greece.

The Chinese spin their sugar with peanuts and coconut and call it dragon's beard candy.

The threads of modern cotton candy are thinner than a human hair.

National Cotton Candy Day is December 7.