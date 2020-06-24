Nugget of Knowledge: Continent models

What did you learn in school? Seven, right?

(WYTV) – How many continents are there? What did you learn in school? Seven, right?

North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and Antarctica. But, in Europe, students usually learn that there are actually only six continents: America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and Antarctica.

Wait, there’s another six continent model Russians and Eastern European students learn: North and South America, Eurasia, Africa, Australia and Antarctica.

Hold on here are only five continents some around the world learn: America, Eurasia, Africa, Australia and Antarctica….or there’s another five continent model: America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Austrialia, no south pole here.

The Olympic Charter uses this model and that’s why there are five rings in the Olympic symbol.

No, there are only four continents: America, Afro-Eurasia, Australia and Antarctica or what some school children learned at the beginning of the 20th century: America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

Any more models?

There are only two continents: Europe, Asia, Africa together make one, the “old” continent and the “new” continent: North and South America.

The United Nations today doesn’t deal in continents, too confusing. It’s divided the world into six regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia.

America is named after Italian explorer Amerigo Vespucci, who sailed around the tip of South America in 1501.

He discovered that North and South America were separate landmasses and not connected to Asia, as many people believed.